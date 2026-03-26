GTA CEO Strauss Zelnick Doesn’t Believe The RAM Supply Crisis Will “Affect The Delivery Of Consoles”

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick doesn’t seem to have worries about the RAM supply crisis.

In an interview with Christopher Dring for The Game Business, he was asked about the crisis surrounding DRAM, at the same time that DRAM companies are saying high demand and supply issues could keep going for years.

Strauss simply said this:

We don’t see it affecting um the delivery of consoles to the market.

That’s a really stunning statement in how Strauss projects confidence, and seemingly doesn’t really believe it’s a problem.

Or maybe it’s not a problem for Take-Two, as they will be able to sell GTA 6 to gamers who bought PCs and consoles five years ago.

For what it’s worth, it is true that Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo continue to make and sell their respective platforms, without any changes in price since the crisis started.

Valve, for their part, committed to still releasing the Steam Machine this year. So we may see how it plays out through them first.