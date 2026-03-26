Rumor: GTA 6 Has Deep, Extensively Reworked Dialogue System – You Can Even Break Or Extend Conversations

There’s an incredible new rumor about GTA 6’s dialogue system, that doesn’t have a verifiable source.

Redditor Brave_Plan_9659 claimed to work in the audio department for the game, but won’t verify their claims. We have to take it or leave it – but what they say is convincingly detailed.

They say GTA 6’s dialogue system has been reworked so that NPCs’ lines have been categorized and labeled for multiple scenarios.

Dialogue will now be situational, and accounts for certain conditions. For example, they will talk to you differently if they hear you committed a crime, vs. if they witnessed it 1sthand.

Conversations can also tail off, or you can make them continue. The system is so deep that the voice actors had to record the same lines multiple times using different intonations and emotions.

As incredible as it all sounds, it’s also very similar to what Redditor Disastrous_Suit5731 claimed in an earlier /GTA subreddit.

Other things Disastrous_Suit5731 painted a picture of GTA 6 being the most ambitious game, not only in its own franchise, but in this console generation.