GTA Modder Fusion Fix Asks Fans Not To Reupload Their Video Game Mods

It’s good to remember video game preservation can involve the game companies themselves.

Fusion Fix’s developer has asked fans not to reupload their game mods.

Fusion Fix drew attention from Rockstar fans when they released Fusion Fix for Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition. This is a large scale mod for Grand Theft Auto IV that fixes many of the complaints fans had for the game and adds a host of QOL and modern improvements.

Their mod drew so much buzz that fans were even saying that Rockstar could learn some lessons from Fusion Fix in their own GTA remakes. But Fusion Fix drew a line in the sand on whether their work is better than Rockstar’s or not.

They made this request on Twitter:

Please do not reupload my projects, especially with copyrighted assets. Fusion Fix does not support piracy and I don’t want my work to be associated with anything illegal.

Fusion Fix just released their Widescreen Fix for 2005 game True Crime: New York City. In fact, they asked Microsoft if they were interested in working together to modernize the game for a commercial release.

As Fusion Fix knows well, some fan support is great, but this work would make the most impact if it was a commercial release.