Could Rockstar Learn From Fusion Fix To Remaster Grand Theft Auto IV?

Rockstar could do a lot to make GTA IV a better game if they rerelease it.

Twitter user TJGM shared this statement a few days ago:

A #GTA IV remaster/port is very likely in the future.

However it’s also likely to be based on the PC port, which is full of issues not seen on the console versions.

So let’s see if Rockstar could learn a thing or two from the modding community for the upcoming re-release!

First, the GTA IV re-release will likely use the PC port as a foundation as it’s the latest codebase of GTA IV.

Same thing with the Definitive Editions using the mobile ports as a base and non-GTA titles such as Crysis Remastered, using the inferior 2011 console port as a base.

The PC port is full of issues not seen on console.

While the PC port is mostly known for having poor performance, there are also tons of graphical effects missing, plenty of graphical effects broken, z-fighting all over the map, cutscenes judder above 30FPS and much more.

Fusion Fix, an open-source mod for GTA IV, not only fixes almost all of these issues, it also vastly improves GTA IV in many other ways.

New quality of life features, faster loading times, tons of new options and new faithful graphical effects.

Fusion Fix Again?

We reported on Fusion Fix just last week. This was a large scale PC mod for Grand Theft Auto IV that brings it in line with modern expectations for video games in terms of performance, QOL improvements, and more.

Fusion Fix just launched last week, and that’s what prompted this interest in remastering Grand Theft Auto IV again.

But, we know that Rockstar isn’t likely to work with modders if they were going to do this.

How Rockstar Is Doing With Their Rereleases So Far

Rockstar does have a bad reputation for rereleasing their games. But this is not entirely fair.

Of course, it was Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that’s ruined their name. The poor recreation of the original games, and the disjointed application of AI, led to a poor product overall.

But Rockstar did far better with their rerelease of Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game’s debut on Nintendo platforms cleared the bar for the minimum on performance and accuracy.

Apparently Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was victim to a short deadline and low support and resources from Take-Two. The Red Dead Redemption rerelease appears to be a sign that Take-Two learned their lesson already.

Is Rockstar Planning To Rerelease Grand Theft Auto IV At All?

We do have to recognize that Rockstar has not even hinted that they intend to rerelease the game right now. That doesn’t rule out the possibility, but we should not even be expecting an announcement.

Still, Fusion Fix proves that Rockstar can make Grand Theft Auto IV a considerably better game when they finally rerelease it.