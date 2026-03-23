Another Fake GTA 6 Leak Was Debunked Immediately

Another fake GTA 6 leak has been debunked in real time.

We won’t leak directly to the leak to give it attention, but Community Notes explained that it was visibly made using the Far Cry 5 editor.

Videotechuk was quick to call it out as fake. When Detective Seeds asked him why these leaks kept happening, he said this:

Money mostly. The new algorithm puts these accounts first due to the key wording. They’re clever abusing the system

If you include words in a tweet like “Leak”, “GTA” = 1M impressions, easy.

This platform needs to fix this issue and suspend these accounts.

He also tagged Twitter / X Head of Product Nikita Bier to take his suggestion.

Take-Two went on record that GTA 6’s real marketing would begin this summer. Rockstar has also admitted this year that they fired staff who they caught leaking the game.

So there’s no reason to believe any of these leaks on the face of it, regardless of how much fake hype they manage to generate.