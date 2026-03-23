Rumor: Cancelled Firesprite Games Include A PSVR 2 Breaking Bad Title And An Original Sci-Fi Horror IP

It’s more likely than not these cancellations led to layoffs.

There are interesting new rumors about Sony’s Firesprite Studios.

As a reminder, Firesprite is not the Concord studio. Firesprite made Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

Unfortunately, Firesprite experienced massive layoffs as part of a bigger push for layoffs in the PlayStation division. Now we know about some games that were recently cancelled by the studio.

As reported by MP1st, they were working on a VR Breaking Bad experience. Since Horizon: Call of the Mountain is their only VR game, it’s highly likely this was also going to be a PSVR 2 exclusive.

The second rumored game is an original sci-fi horror title. The artist who shared their concept art for it claims that this is not based on their prior sci-fi horror game The Persistence.

There was a rumor that Firesprite started out at Sony working on a AAA narrative horror game, but it isn’t clear if this is the same game. Last year, a rumor emerged that Firesprite is currently working on an ambitious immersive AAA.