Solos Are Returning To Call Of Duty Black Ops Royale, After Launching Without It

Raven Software has changed their mind on a big bet they made on Call of Duty Black Ops Royale.

Activision launched Call of Duty Black Ops Royale at the start of this month. They deliberately chose not to add Solos, an option that was present in the older battle royale mode, Blackout.

Raven Software explained this decision on Twitter:

…Because this is such a fresh experience, and with many possible directions we could take, we chose to launch with a single mode based on the squad size that has proven to be the most popular across all of our other modes.

Over the weekend, Raven took it back:

Good news: We’ve heard your feedback on adding more ways to play Black Ops Royale, and Solos is coming!

While this will require some backend work and a few changes that need to happen before it goes live, we’re excited to get Solos into the game and we’ll share more details on timing as we get closer to deploying. We plan to add Solos as a Private Match option next week to help gather early data on match pacing and overall balance.