Call of Duty Warzone Gets Battle Royale In Avalon With The Launch Of Black Ops Royale

They’ve taken inspiration from Blackout but this is definitely its own thing.

Activision has revealed a new old way to battle royale in Call of Duty.

Introducing Black Ops Royale, a new game mode debuting in Call of Duty Warzone on March 12 9 PM PT/ March 13 12 AM ET.

This new version of battle royale is set in Avalon, itself modified for this specific mode. 100 players jump in to form 25 four-member teams with no loadouts.

The idea is for players to scavenge to find weapons and weapon parts to build their kits from the ground up. Activision says they’re taking inspiration from Blackout, but one could also see this as a play against the likes of Delta Force, Fortnite.

While you fight in teams, it doesn’t appear to be benefits to working together on the field, and you can probably expect to fight fiercely in each session to survive.

Activision didn’t target Marathon with this launch date, so we’ll see if Bungie emerges to give them competition when the time comes.