Super Mario Galaxy Movie Expected To Make $ 160 + Million 5 Day Opening, From April Fool’s Day To Easter Sunday

Deadline reports that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is expected to make over $ 160 million in its five day opening.

It’s doing better than 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which actually made $ 204.6 million in its first five days. So we can take that $ 160 million as the minimum projection, and expect it to make even more.

Multiple factors work in favor of Nintendo, Illumination Studios, and Universal Pictures. Deadline’s polling also finds that a lot of respondents already know the movie is coming, and that it has more positive buzz than prior polls for the live action Lilo & Stitch and A Minecraft Movie.

We now also know that the movie has expanded its celebrity cast to include Nintendo superfan Brie Larson, Donald Glover, Luis Guzman, and Issa Rae.

The film opens in the US on April Fool’s Day. But even more important than that, that five day opening window ends on this year’s Easter Sunday.