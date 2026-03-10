3rd Super Mario Galaxy Movie Nintendo Direct Reveals Donald Glover Voices Yoshi, King Wart, And More

There are even more unannounced characters waiting for the viewers.

Nintendo, Ilumination Pictures, and Universal Pictures have shared their 3rd Super Mario Galaxy Movie Nintendo Direct.

This time, it came with a trailer revealing the premise of Peach’s Castle being uprooted by a UFO, and Mario and his friends traveling across different galaxies. It’s even implied that Peach knows who King Wart is.

Nintendo announced that Yoshi is being voiced by Donald Glover, King Wart by Luis Guzman, and Honey Queen by Issa Rae. Chris Meledandri also came on screen to hint at more unannounced (unrevealed?) characters. Some keen eyes already noticed R.O.B.’s frame.

The official Super Mario Galaxy Movie webpage also reveals a special promotion for fans who have the Nintendo Today app. App users will get exclusive content when they go to the theaters, as well as collectible digital cards they can redeem daily.

You can watch the 3rd Super Mario Galaxy Movie Nintendo Direct, hosted by the cast alongside Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto, below.