Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

3rd Super Mario Galaxy Movie Nintendo Direct Reveals Donald Glover Voices Yoshi, King Wart, And More

by

There are even more unannounced characters waiting for the viewers.

Nintendo, Ilumination Pictures, and Universal Pictures have shared their 3rd Super Mario Galaxy Movie Nintendo Direct.

This time, it came with a trailer revealing the premise of Peach’s Castle being uprooted by a UFO, and Mario and his friends traveling across different galaxies. It’s even implied that Peach knows who King Wart is.

Nintendo announced that Yoshi is being voiced by Donald Glover, King Wart by Luis Guzman, and Honey Queen by Issa Rae. Chris Meledandri also came on screen to hint at more unannounced (unrevealed?) characters. Some keen eyes already noticed R.O.B.’s frame.

The official Super Mario Galaxy Movie webpage also reveals a special promotion for fans who have the Nintendo Today app. App users will get exclusive content when they go to the theaters, as well as collectible digital cards they can redeem daily.

You can watch the 3rd Super Mario Galaxy Movie Nintendo Direct, hosted by the cast alongside Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto, below.

Recent Videos

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
Category: Tag: , , ,