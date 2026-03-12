Gameranx

Xbox Helix’s Pitch Is AMD Matching Nvidia With Path Tracing And Multi Frame Generation

We definitely didn’t realize Microsoft was going up against Nvidia too.

Microsoft’s pitch to developers has been revealed, and it’s a surprising play from AMD.

Developer Chris Kerr shared a slide from Microsoft’s presentation for Xbox Helix. We’ll share the text verbatim below.

Project Helix Innovation

Plays Your Xbox Console & PC Games

Powered by Custom AMD SOC

  • Codesigned for Next Generation of DirectX
  • Next Gen Raytracing Performance & Capabilities
  • GPU Directed Work Graph Execution

AMD FSR Next + Project Helix

Built for Next Generation of Neural Rendering

  • Next Generation ML (machine learning) Upscaling
  • New ML Multi Frame Generation
  • Next Gen Ray Regeneration for RT and Path Tracing

Deep Texture Compression

  • Neural Texture Compression
  • DirectStorage +Zstd

Features like path tracing and multi frame generation are too advanced for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This is a play at Nvidia, who has been advancing on this technology before AMD for years.

And now we see what AMD meant when they said they were going ‘beyond Xbox’ with these new chips they developed with Microsoft. We don’t know for now if the PlayStation 6 will have these features, or if AMD is contractually obligated to sell Sony different chips.

