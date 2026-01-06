Nvidia Has Launched DLSS 4.5 – Promising Industry Leading 4K 240+ FPS Gameplay

If Nvidia delivers on their promises, they have raised the bar once again.

Nvidia has officially launched DLSS 4.5, now available on all Nvidia RTX GPUs.

What’s The Big Deal With DLSS 4.5?

Cutting through the jargon, Nvidia says DLSS 4.5 can run games at a full 4K resolution, with framerates going past 250 FPS, and now removing the frame pacing issues that frame generation has had in the past.

That’s performance at as high a level as could be imagined was possible. And it’s the kind of technology that hits the maximum potential performance of 240Hz and 360Hz monitors.

In plain English, Nvidia is promising the sun, the moon, and the stars to all gamers. But one would reasonably ask how is this even possible.

Nvidia’s Core Tech Breakthrough

When Nvidia launched DLSS in 2018, its upscaling technology was based around a deep learning system called a convolutional neural network. Hardcore fans will remember that the company went through growing pains to make DLSS, and upscaling in general, the industry standard that it is today.

Last year, Nvidia ditched the convolutional neural network in favor of a transformer. Not the Hasbro property, but the same transformer found in OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

If GPT is an abbreviation for a generative pre-trained transformer, Nvidia’s transformer more efficiently accomplishes its task of improving video game graphics.

We’ll keep things simple and explain what Nvidia improves for its GPU users.

Super Resolution For All Nvidia GPUs

All Nvidia GPUs can take advantage of the improved super resolution on DLSS 4.5. Sharp eyed gamers who know that even DLSS 4 had issues with ghosting and anti-aliasing will see that DLSS 4.5 has fixed all of this.

The improvements are clearest on GeForce RTX 40 and 50 GPUs, and yes, you may not notice these subtleties because of how granular it is. But it’s enough of a difference to make you convince you’re looking at real life video instead of a game.

6 X Multi Frame Generation

This is the other technology that you will only experience on the most high end Nvidia GPUs. It’s also what’s delivering Nvidia’s promise of 4K gaming with 250 – 300 FPS framerates that makes the most out of your 240Hz or 360Hz screens.

So Nvidia has raised that ceiling for gaming. But they still have a treat for all their GPU users

Dynamic Multi Frame Generation

DLSS 4.5 will figure out your monitor’s refresh rate on top of your hardware specs to find the best frame rate for your personal set up and generate them accordingly.

This one is the game changer for everyone who uses Nvidia, as the frame generation process adjusts constantly while you play.

Nvidia also allows users to switch around these new technologies, or older ones, if they want. You can even go back to convolutional neural network settings if that’s what’s best for your setup.

For PlayStation and Xbox gamers who still lament having to choose between 4K and 60 FPS, all of this talk sounds like talk from 2036. But Nvidia already did this trick of promising something to gaming that sounded impossible, and then delivering it.

And that trick was DLSS itself.