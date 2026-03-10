Gameranx

Rockstar’s CFX.RE Spotlights Some GTA Online FiveM Community Mods

The message is clear: FiveM and RedM is where modders will get Rockstar’s support.

CFX.RE has put the spotlight on some FiveM and RedM mods for GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

In their latest blog post, they shared rcore’s full prison system to make immersive jail scenarios, and Lith Studios’ smell visualization system for FiveM.

For RedM, they shared Fixitfy’s city hall interior for Saint Denis, and creator KokoBananaMan.

The real story here isn’t really the very talented modders in FiveM’s and RedM’s community. It’s the fact that CFX.RE, now owned by Rockstar, is making this gesture at all.

While Rockstar is harshly cracking down on modders outside of FiveM and RedM, they’re demonstrating that they aren’t 100 % hostile to their modding community.

They have been consistent in demonstrating that the only sanctioned Rockstar games mods are those under FiveM and RedM. While some fans may object, we should recognize that this is where they built their entire legal framework for officially supported mods.

