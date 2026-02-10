Gameranx

Take-Two Has Sent A Takedown Notice To GTA V & FiveM Alternative Alt:V

by

Rockstar makes it clear FiveM is the only official modding platform.

Take-Two has issued a takedown notice for alt:V.

alt:V is a multiplayer mod for GTA V, that serves as an alternative to GTA Online and FiveM. Videotechuk shared a screenshot from alt:V’s Discord that says this:

…Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have made it clear that FiveM is the only authorized platform for GTA V multiplayer modding, as defined in their Platform License Agreement (PLA).

In accordance with that policy, and at Take-Two’s request, alt:V will begin a structured shutdown process in 2026.

The shutdown schedule will go like this:

  • March 2 – no more new community servers
  • May 4 – public server listing will be shut down
  • July 6 – end of community support

This extended shutdown is intended to give alt:V server admins the chance to move their servers to FiveM.

Disquse has shared a new statement to videotechuk about the shutdown, where he doubled down on the claims made in fivem.team around this time last year.

Rockstar and Take-Two never cleared the air on these claims, so these allegations still exist on their own. At least Rockstar has made their position clear to keep all modding under FiveM.

