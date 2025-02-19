Grand Theft Auto FiveM Players Quit In Disgust As New Sources Corroborate The Rumors

Rockstar should probably say something soon before the real reputational damage comes for them.

The world of Grand Theft Auto’s role playing servers were rocked yesterday when the URL fivem.team went live, explaining what it refers to as “The Fall of FiveM.” We reported on multiple allegations from this URL, and now we have a few substantial updates.

Yesterday, as the news broke about these allegations, fivem.team actually went offline. We linked to the Wayback Machine snapshots taken by the Internet Archive, but now we can direct you to the URL itself here.

As reported by Sportskeeda, multiple FiveM players reacted with dismay and rage. Several players publicly stated they would quit their FiveM subscriptions immediately. Other players and fans came in with new claims. One claimed that they noticed issues with communications with FiveM over the past year. Another rightly pointed out that the current FiveM developers failed to even get as far as officially implementing the role play servers into Grand Theft Auto Online.

Today, Disquse commented on the allegations on Bluesky, saying:

“I’ve been reading through a recently released article about the story behind Cfx.re, both before and after Rockstar’s acquisition.

As someone who was a part of these events and is often referenced in the document, I’m willing to confirm that everything stated in it is true.”

As we reported, Disquse was invited to help leak Grand Theft Auto V’s source code, by pitching in with the money to pay the hacker. Disquse was already working for Rockstar Games, as part of the CFX FiveM team, so he declined the offer.

We don’t know if Disquse is inclined to share more information, whether that’s to the public, to games press, or to Take-Two Interactive. But his corroboration adds serious weight to these allegations. We do believe this should be the prompt for Take-Two and Rockstar to start investigating, if they haven’t done so already.

Subsequently, Xinerki shared their own response to the claims. For context, Xinerki was a member of Groot Gang, who was alleged to have engaged in a hostile takeover of FiveM.

Some accounts in fivem.team allege that Xinerki helped get FiveM/CFX founder NTAuthority fired by Rockstar Games. Subsequently, they shared that Xinerki would go on to be unhappy to work on FiveM, and get kicked out of Groot Gang.

We won’t share Xinerki’s full statement verbatim, as you can read it here. They essentially claim that they were not involved in any of the alleged malicious actions described.

They then stated that ‘not everything in there (fivem.team) is false’. They also corroborated claims that they were unhappy with a coworker who was put in charge of him, and that they were essentially ostracized out of the circle of friends and co-workers that made up Groot Gang.

We do think it’s somewhat curious that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have not shared a response or statement about this FiveM issue. It is entirely possible they are investigating and taking action behind the scenes, and we just don’t know it.

But with two people who were involved now speaking up, we expect to hear from even more people in the future. Some of the former Rockstar and FiveM members who played whistleblower may go public and share even more evidence.

As some fans said in the Sportskeeda report, this doesn’t look like it can hurt Grand Theft Auto, since the roleplayers were only a fraction of the game’s broader player base. However, if more indicting allegations come up, particularly naming and shaming Rockstar employees, that reputational damage could be looming just around the corner. As it is, we think it has already cast dark clouds over Grand Theft Auto 6.