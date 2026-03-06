GTA V May Add Age Verification Soon; Here’s Why

Of course GTA 6 will have it too.

GTA V – and GTA 6 – is set to do age verification for its players.

Last year, Tex2 FKA Tez2 confirmed via datamining that age verification systems were added to GTA Online. These systems have not yet been activated.

Today, videotechuk shared this news:

Rockstar will be required to follow the new Australian law that requires game titles rated R18+ to include age verification next week.

Age reassurance is already featured in GTAV and will likely go live next week for Australians via tuneables.

He further explains that gamers will have to send their ID or face scan to a 3rd party provider.

We tracked this down and Rockstar is moving in accordance with the Expectations section of Australia’s Online Safety Act of 2021.

Interestingly, compliance with the Expectations is not mandatory. But the Australian government’s eSafety agency has powers to check if companies like Rockstar are complying and tell the public if they are or are not.

Different countries and regions have similar laws being drafted or approved, but compliance may come in different forms. So we’ll have to wait and see if Rockstar applies this worldwide.