Grand Theft Auto Online Cracking Down By Banning Underage Players

We recently saw an influx of companies cracking down on certain content. If you recall, there was first the word on itch.io with an NSFW game policy. Then we even heard recently on YouTube that they are starting to crack down on content with an AI system to check the viewers’ age. Now it looks like Grand Theft Auto Online might soon follow a similar trend.

Now, nothing has officially been unveiled yet. That said, there was a new report from an insider that stated changes are coming. It might be something implemented soon to ensure the checks are in place before Grand Theft Auto VI releases. Here’s what we are hearing so far about this new set of restriction tools.

Rockstar Games Cracking Down

https://twitter.com/TezFunz2/status/1951058585359634459

Thanks to insider Tez2 on X, there was an alert that Rockstar is planning to implement age assurance checks for Grand Theft Auto Online. It’s assumed that players will have to verify their age to access the game or to use certain features. Otherwise, you might soon be restricted from playing aspects of the game or outright banned from accessing it entirely.

This insider didn’t note which regions will start seeing the age restrictions come into play first. However, one area that might be a safe bet is the UK. The region recently implemented an Online Safety Act that is focused on ensuring the age of a user browsing the web.

Now the big question is what other games will soon start cracking down. There are a plethora of big-name titles that have countless players enjoying content. For instance, Roblox is a big title that might make sure players are browsing age-appropriate content. That could be a notable game to hit, as it recently saw the most concurrent users in video game history thanks to the viral hit game, Grow A Garden. For now, we’re waiting to see when Rockstar rolls this out and which companies follow suit.