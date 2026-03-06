Next Generation Xbox Officially Revealed As Project Helix, Will Play Xbox and PC Games & ‘Lead In Performance’

Asha was telling the truth about returning to console after all.

Microsoft Gaming head Asha Sharma has officially announced the next generation of Xbox.

She said this on Twitter:

Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console.

Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!

The Xbox Twitter account also shared the logo for Project Helix. They posted an animation of one coil moving upward and one moving downward until they both stopped to form the helix shape.

WindowsCentral’s Jez Corden has written extensively about the next generation Xbox’s convergence between console and PC. He claimed that the full screen experience in the ROG Xbox Ally will also come to the console.

We also know that Microsoft commissioned AMD to make a range of gaming chips that will be used ‘beyond Xbox.’ Last month, AMD CEO Lisa Su revealed that the Xbox Helix CPU is on schedule for 2027.

Now, we may learn more about Xbox Helix as early as next week.