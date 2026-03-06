Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Next Generation Xbox Officially Revealed As Project Helix, Will Play Xbox and PC Games & ‘Lead In Performance’

by

Asha was telling the truth about returning to console after all.

Microsoft Gaming head Asha Sharma has officially announced the next generation of Xbox.

She said this on Twitter:

Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console.

Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!

The Xbox Twitter account also shared the logo for Project Helix. They posted an animation of one coil moving upward and one moving downward until they both stopped to form the helix shape.

WindowsCentral’s Jez Corden has written extensively about the next generation Xbox’s convergence between console and PC. He claimed that the full screen experience in the ROG Xbox Ally will also come to the console.

We also know that Microsoft commissioned AMD to make a range of gaming chips that will be used ‘beyond Xbox.’ Last month, AMD CEO Lisa Su revealed that the Xbox Helix CPU is on schedule for 2027.

Now, we may learn more about Xbox Helix as early as next week.

Recent Videos

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST

20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026
10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR

10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR
BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Category: Tag: , , , ,