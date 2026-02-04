Gameranx

AMD: Next Generation Xbox CPU Preparing For A 2027 Launch

Microsoft might have an early lead for the next console generation.

AMD has confirmed that they’re well on their way to support a new Xbox launch in 2027.

In AMD’s latest earnings call, CEO Lisa Su said this:

Development of Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC is progressing well to support a launch in 2027.

This claim immediately debunks all the FUD and speculation that Microsoft is ending production of Xbox consoles. We already know that AMD and Microsoft is working on dedicated gaming chips that can be used for consoles, PCs, and handhelds.

This statement also has intriguing timing. Last week, MST Financial analyst David Gibson claimed that Sony will delay the PlayStation 6 to extend the lifetime of the PlayStation 5, all the way to after 2028.

One could say that Sony and Microsoft each made the best decisions for their businesses. But this could also mean that Microsoft will have a lead for the next generation, and an opportunity to win gamers back to their business.

