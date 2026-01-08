Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Next Xbox Console Will Have Windows Full Screen Experience, But Still Splits PC and Console Libraries

by

The next Xbox console might still be a console.

We now have a better idea of how Windows and Xbox console games will both exist simultaneously on the next Xbox console.

Jez Corden of Windows Central explained that the console will play PC games using the Xbox PC app and the Windows Full Screen Experience.

Subsequently, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games will continue to be playable on this console. Microsoft partnered with AMD in particular to make this possible.

AMD Already Showed Us Their Hand

We reported on AMD making custom gaming chips for this partnership last June 2025. AMD explained they will be used for Xbox consoles, dedicated gaming PCs, and PC gaming handhelds.

Jez describes this next platform as a ‘PC-like device,’ but it sounds like it will still fall short of being a fully-featured Windows PC after all.

Hopefully, that means it will really still be a console the way we know it. And maybe that also means it will remain easy to use, and maybe even cheap, at least in comparison to full PCs.

Recent Videos

Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026
10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2025

10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2025
20 Game REMAKES That We Are LOOKING FORWARD TO

20 Game REMAKES That We Are LOOKING FORWARD TO
10 Side Quests BETTER Than The Main Story

10 Side Quests BETTER Than The Main Story
Evolution of Bosses in Video Games

Evolution of Bosses in Video Games
10 Upcoming Games We Don't Quite UNDERSTAND

10 Upcoming Games We Don't Quite UNDERSTAND
20 Legendary Indie Games You Should NOT MISS

20 Legendary Indie Games You Should NOT MISS
BIGGEST GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS OF 2025

BIGGEST GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS OF 2025
10 Things That Got WORSE Last Year

10 Things That Got WORSE Last Year
Category: Tag: , , ,