Rumor: Next Xbox Console Will Have Windows Full Screen Experience, But Still Splits PC and Console Libraries

The next Xbox console might still be a console.

We now have a better idea of how Windows and Xbox console games will both exist simultaneously on the next Xbox console.

Jez Corden of Windows Central explained that the console will play PC games using the Xbox PC app and the Windows Full Screen Experience.

Subsequently, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games will continue to be playable on this console. Microsoft partnered with AMD in particular to make this possible.

AMD Already Showed Us Their Hand

We reported on AMD making custom gaming chips for this partnership last June 2025. AMD explained they will be used for Xbox consoles, dedicated gaming PCs, and PC gaming handhelds.

Jez describes this next platform as a ‘PC-like device,’ but it sounds like it will still fall short of being a fully-featured Windows PC after all.

Hopefully, that means it will really still be a console the way we know it. And maybe that also means it will remain easy to use, and maybe even cheap, at least in comparison to full PCs.