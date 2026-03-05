Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Content Creator xQc Thinks GTA 6 Is Worth $ 800 In Terms Of Its Content and Quality

by

xQc literally sounds like the CEO of Take-Two.

xQc just shared the hottest take anyone has made of GTA 6 so far.

He recently said this on a livestream (transcribed as best as we could):

If you wanna give a product, by the standardization of the market currently, all games considered, all games in the current year, what you get for what you pay for, GTA should cost $800.

I know it should never and will never cost $ 800.

But in the current industry standards of the amount of content that you get and quality, for the price that you’re currently paying, it’s an $ 800 product.

Obviously, other fans won’t like the idea of GTA 6 costing $ 800. But xQc makes a point here about how people playing live service games could spend as much as $ 800 playing games for as long and as hard as they would play GTA 6.

In fact, what xQc said is very similar to what Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said. Strauss told investors that they’re making the GTA games affordable ‘on a real basis’ because of the value they provide in their games.

Recent Videos

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST

20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026
10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR

10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR
BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Crimson Desert seems IMPOSSIBLE

Crimson Desert seems IMPOSSIBLE
Category: Tag: , , , , ,