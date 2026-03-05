Content Creator xQc Thinks GTA 6 Is Worth $ 800 In Terms Of Its Content and Quality

xQc just shared the hottest take anyone has made of GTA 6 so far.

He recently said this on a livestream (transcribed as best as we could):

If you wanna give a product, by the standardization of the market currently, all games considered, all games in the current year, what you get for what you pay for, GTA should cost $800.

I know it should never and will never cost $ 800.

But in the current industry standards of the amount of content that you get and quality, for the price that you’re currently paying, it’s an $ 800 product.

Obviously, other fans won’t like the idea of GTA 6 costing $ 800. But xQc makes a point here about how people playing live service games could spend as much as $ 800 playing games for as long and as hard as they would play GTA 6.

In fact, what xQc said is very similar to what Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said. Strauss told investors that they’re making the GTA games affordable ‘on a real basis’ because of the value they provide in their games.