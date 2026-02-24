Gameranx

Rockstar Explained Why It Takes Them So Long To Market Their GTA Games – In 2012

Obviously, this hasn’t changed for Rockstar at all.

A fan has resurfaced Rockstar’s explanation for why they take so long to share news about their games in general.

FriendlyAaron surfaced this explanation from a 2012 Q&A where they were talking about GTA V:

As we have said before, we have often had long gaps between asset releases on previous games and will continue to do so in the future.

We are sorry if you find this frustrating, but please understand, we don’t do this because we ‘don’t care about our fans’ ‘don’t respect our fans’ ‘hate GTA fans etc’ – precisely the opposite!

We do it because we want to make sure we only release 100% correct information, and because we want to keep plenty back for the actual game release so there are still lots of surprises when you play it.

This is how it played out for Red Dead Redemption 2, and we see it playing out now for GTA 6. Strauss recently shared similar sentiments, but he also announced GTA 6 marketing begins this summer.

