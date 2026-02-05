GTA 6 Publisher Take-Two Doesn’t Spend On Marketing “Until We’re Pretty Close To Release”

It’s time to leave that fear and uncertainty behind.

Strauss Zelnick reassured the public that they’re sure that GTA 6 is releasing this November.

In an interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC’s Mad Money, Strauss said this:

…we obviously actually track progress daily of everything that we do.

And we also announced that we have marketing beats coming this summer.

We don’t spend money on marketing until we’re pretty close to release.

Of course, Strauss does not mean that they just started spending on marketing now that they just announced it. We already got two trailers in the last two years.

We reported on Rockstar New York job openings for their advertising in September 2025. More recently, they have a new opening for a contact person with the Rockstar community.

So make no mistake. Take-Two have already been investing on marketing, making trailers and billboards for some time now. And they had a good idea when they would release the game after the last time they delayed it.

It’s looking more and more certain that GTA 6 is arriving this November.