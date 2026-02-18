Highguard Dev Admits “Reputational Damage Already Done” But They Are Focused On Improving The Game

We promise not to exaggerate any of our reports on this game.

A Wildlight Entertainment dev has addressed the issues with their website – and got surprisingly honest about Highguard.

As shared by CharlieIntel, one of the devs answered questions about why their website is currently down. They shared this message on Discord:

Not sure on the timeframe, but basically needs to be transferred and simplified.

Low priority atm ( reputational damage already done ). Now we just need to focus on delivering updates and content to improve.

Earlier today, we pointed out that while their website is currently down, people are still playing Highguard on Steam.

The spotlight is on them once again after a new report claiming that TenCent is their largest financial backer. Wildlight did not address this here, and they may not be able to if there are NDAs.

Highguard may have had a rough start, but based on this news they aren’t out of the game just yet. We wish Wildlight the best in finding their place in the live service space.