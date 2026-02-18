Gamers Are Still Playing Highguard, But Questions Arise As Its Company Website Goes Down

Fans are asking questions about Highguard’s future, but it hasn’t been decided yet.

As reported by Kotaku, several fans noticed that Wildlight Entertainment’s website has been down for a few hours now. This comes a week after Wildlight announced layoffs for most of the studio.

However, Wildlight released a statement at the time that they will keep supporting and making the game.

Subsequently, we can confirm that as of this writing, there are still players playing Highguard on Steam. Bypassing potential arguments that small player counts mean the game is dead this proves that its servers are still up.

A new report claimed that TenCent was the game’s lead financial backer, but Wildlight and TenCent have yet to comment on it.

It is possible that Wildlight will be making a big announcement in the near future. Either they will clarify things and reassure fans that the game is still going, or it won’t be good news at all.