Wildlight Has Layoffs Two Weeks After Highguard’s Launch – But The Studio Will Keep Going

No, it didn’t go Concord. The game is still here.

Wildlight Entertainment has confirmed they have had layoffs two weeks after launching Highguard.

The studio shared this statement to Kotaku hours after former employees broke the news on LinkedIn:

Today we made an incredibly difficult decision to part ways with a number of our team members while keeping a core group of developers to continue innovating on and supporting the game.

We’re proud of the team, talent, and the product we’ve created together. We’re also grateful for players who gave the game a shot, and those who continue to be a part of our community.

The game launched to a lot of skepticism and mixed reception. Wildlight has been moving quickly to address feedback, but the player numbers have not recovered as a result.

We wish the best for the people at Wildlight, and hope those who are leaving will find their way back into the video game industry.

While Highguard faces an uncertain feature, even in terms of metrics we know it has potential. We hope Wildlight finds a way to realize that potential.

