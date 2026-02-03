Gameranx

Highguard 5v5 Is Now Permanent After Half Of Players Choose It Over 3v3

Wildlight understands the urgency of moving fast to win the fans over.

Wildlight Entertainment is working fast to make their Highguard players happy.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

You’ve been asking, and we’re happy to share—5v5 Raid Mode is here to stay!

We appreciate everyone hopping in over the weekend to give the mode a try. We saw a fairly even split between 3v3 and 5v5, which helped inform our decision.

As some players noted, Highguard wasn’t made for 5v5 and it does show. Others shared the opinion that Wildlight could have addressed these issues if they launched the game in Early Access.

That is certainly something that Wildlight could try retroactively, but such a move would come with its own drawbacks.

We would not put much weight in speculation that Highguard will already be shutting down. The live service space has too many unknowables from having to cater to the unpredictable whims of live service gamers.

Embark Studios demonstrates this point well, when one looks at how The Finals and ARC Raiders have done. Highguard remains one of the most important games of 2026 for now.

