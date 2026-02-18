Rumor: Highguard’s Lead Backer Was TenCent

Remember that a lot of things about this are still not confirmed.

A bombastic rumor has emerged about Highguard.

Stephen Totilo, writing for GameFile, claims from several sources that the game’s lead financial backer is Shenzhen-based multinational conglomerate TenCent.

TenCent is the largest video game company in terms of market capitalization, with investments in Epic Games and Larian, and full ownership of Riot Games. TenCent is also the primary player in Ubisoft’s financial future.

Neither Wildlight nor TenCent have commented on this claim. We also don’t know other key details; for example, did TenCent have any input on development or was it truly made with “zero corporate oversight?”

Still, gamers and some game devs themselves have been quick to react to the allegation. Former Battlefield dev David Goldfarb was a ‘welp’ on secretly being funded by TenCent.

In contrast, JP Kellams explained that TenCent does seed funding for many game studios that allows them to stay independent. This doesn’t explain the secrecy, but it explains how they can still call themselves an independent studio.

For better or worse, Wildlight’s decision to seek the spotlight has made them the biggest topic in gaming, regardless if people are still playing it.