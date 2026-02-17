Gameranx

Valve Reveals Steam Deck Stocks Going Out Due To “Memory And Storage Shortages”

Are the components in the Steam Deck really that valuable?

We have an unwelcome update to Steam Deck supplies running out.

Last week, gamers noticed that all Steam Deck models were mostly sold out in the US. Some supply was still available in other parts of the world, but the LCD model in particular may already be sold out.

The PC gaming handheld is still out of stock in the US. But Valve has updated their store page with this note:

Steam Deck OLED may be out-of-stock intermittently in some regions due to memory and storage shortages. Steam Deck LCD 256GB is no longer in production, and once sold out will no longer be available.

You can also see our screenshot below. This news comes a day after a report that consoles are also affected by these supply issues.

Valve’s statement implies that their handhelds are being bought for the generative AI boom, but only to harvest their memory components.

We hope Valve finds a way to ensure future Steam Deck buyers will actually buy their handheld to play their games.

Otherwise, these buyers will undermine Valve’s business of subsidizing their hardware to help sell their games.

