Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Open Beta Coming For Switch 2 On February 18

This is an opportunity for Nintendo to meet the Switch 2’s remaining challenges.

Sega has revealed the details for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.’s open beta for the Switch 2.

They shared the details on their website:

This Open Beta Test focuses on online matchmaking between Nintendo Switch 2, PS5®, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).

During the test period, players on platforms other than Nintendo Switch 2 can enable cross-play settings to access online battles against Nintendo Switch 2 players in the full version.

The beta has this schedule:

Feb 18 10:00PM -Feb 23 09:59PM (EST)

Feb 19 03:00AM – Feb 24 02:59AM (UTC)

You will need both a Switch 2 and a Switch Online subscription to be eligible for this beta.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. launched on Steam in 2024. While Switch 2 fans had to wait a while, SEGA announced it would come to their platform on March 26.

Switch 2 is breaking sales records so far, but there are clearly still some opportunities for improvement. 3rd party games and online multiplayer both fit that bill, and this is an opportunity for Nintendo to meet the challenge.