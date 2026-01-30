Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Finally Arrives To Switch 2 This March, Demo Coming In February

Switch 2 owners will also get to play a demo next month.

Sega has finally revealed Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.’s launch details for the Switch 2.

The game is coming this March 26, and an open beta is scheduled from February 19 to 24.

This will be the first time in 33 years that a Virtua Fighter game arrives on a Nintendo platform, and it may not be the last. Sega is releasing the game at $ 19.99 as a digital download and Game-Key Card.

They’ve also prepared $ 49.99 World Stage 30th Anniversary Edition, also on digital download and Game-Key Card. This bundle comes with the following:

30 th Anniversary Swimsuit Costume Set

Anniversary Swimsuit Costume Set Legendary Pack

Yakuza Series Pack

Virtua Fighter 30 th Anniversary Music Selection

Anniversary Music Selection Virtua Fighter Pre-Production Secret Materials

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. could also be one of many games that will receive the spotlight in the rumored Nintendo Partner Direct Showcase next week. So we may learn even more about additions or even unique Switch 2 features very soon.

In the meantime, you can watch the latest trailer below.