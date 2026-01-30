Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Finally Arrives To Switch 2 This March, Demo Coming In February

by

Switch 2 owners will also get to play a demo next month.

Sega has finally revealed Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.’s launch details for the Switch 2.

The game is coming this March 26, and an open beta is scheduled from February 19 to 24.

This will be the first time in 33 years that a Virtua Fighter game arrives on a Nintendo platform, and it may not be the last. Sega is releasing the game at $ 19.99 as a digital download and Game-Key Card.

They’ve also prepared $ 49.99 World Stage 30th Anniversary Edition, also on digital download and Game-Key Card. This bundle comes with the following:

  • 30th Anniversary Swimsuit Costume Set
  • Legendary Pack
  • Yakuza Series Pack
  • Virtua Fighter 30th Anniversary Music Selection
  • Virtua Fighter Pre-Production Secret Materials

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. could also be one of many games that will receive the spotlight in the rumored Nintendo Partner Direct Showcase next week. So we may learn even more about additions or even unique Switch 2 features very soon.

In the meantime, you can watch the latest trailer below.

Recent Videos

CRAZIEST GAME EVER, GTA6 PHYSICAL EDITION DELAYED? & MORE

CRAZIEST GAME EVER, GTA6 PHYSICAL EDITION DELAYED? & MORE
Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026

Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026
Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy

Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy
Highguard - Before You Buy

Highguard - Before You Buy
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW
10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games

10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games
10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL

10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL
10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story

10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story
Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026
Category: Tag: , , ,