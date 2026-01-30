Rumor: Week Of February 5 Will Have A Third-Party Partner Nintendo Direct

There may be more reason to be excited for this than Nintendo fans think.

We may now know more about next week’s rumored Nintendo Direct.

Earlier this week, Nate the Hate claimed that there will be a Nintendo Direct next week, and gave a potential date of February 5.

Following up to that, GameXplain’s Andre Segers revealed that he also heard about this Nintendo Direct. His sources say it will actually be a partner Direct, dedicated to 3rd party titles. For those who don’t know, Andre had previously worked at GameSpot and Nintendo of America.

Nate was told about Segers’ rumor and corroborated that it will be a Partner Direct Showcase.

Some fans weren’t enthusiastic about this news, but they may be looking a gift horse in the mouth. Nintendo currently has a first party game scheduled this year for nearly every month.

More importantly, there’s excitement for 3rd party as we now know the Switch 2 dev kit supply issue has been resolved.

There are a lot of big third parties that we already know are coming, such as Resident Evil Requiem. But the field is open for more games to be revealed, such as the next Call of Duty.