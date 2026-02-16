Gameranx

A Modder Managed To Shrink GTA V To 2.29 GB – But Reduce Your Expectations

by

It’s a really fascinating use case.

While everyone is waiting for GTA 6, a fan has taken it upon himself to make his own fun for GTA V.

As shared by videotechuk, a modder named OptiJuegos managed to reduce GTA V down to 2.4 GB. We were able to confirm on our own that OptiJuegos has an even smaller version now, bringing it down to 2.29 GB.

To make this all work, he removed a substantial part of the game. To be clear, it still works and you can play as Michael. You can even still get in trouble and fight the cops.

But OptiJuegos removed over 90 % of the map, most of the audio, most of the textures, and all of the missions. It basically functions as a demo focused on Rockford Hills.

While there’s a lot of novelty to this mod, Take-Two has made it clear they see FiveM as the only legitimate form of GTA V modding.

All that said, it does make us wonder GTA V could come to even older, lower hardware than the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

