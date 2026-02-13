Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Bungie Holding A Marathon “Server Slam” This February 26

by

This open beta won’t just be testing the servers – it’s a test if the game itself will hold up.

Bungie has officially confirmed the date of their long promised open beta for Marathon.

As promised, it’s not happening this weekend. But it is happening from February 26 at 10 AM PT to March 2 at 10 AM PT. That’s a few days short of the actual launch date on March 5.

They’re dubbing it a Server Slam, but it’s pretty much an open beta. Everyone on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S will be able to play.

Bungie is promising cross-play and cross-progression, and they’re showing enough of the game “to get comfortable, not enough to see everything.”

There will be an introduction mission, access to two zones, five Runner Shells + Rook, five factions, and rewards that will carry over.

So far, Bungie seems to have turned Marathon around, but we’re still not entirely sure if Bungie’s idea of an extraction shooter will find its audience. This open beta will be that first gut check.

You can watch the State of Play launch gameplay trailer below.

