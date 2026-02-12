Bungie Confirms Marathon Will Be At The State Of Play – But There’s No Open Beta Yet

Marathon still needs help rehabilitating its image.

Bungie has confirmed that Marathon will be in the State of Play.

They shared this message in Discord:

Hey @everyone, we’re excited to share we’ll be part of the PlayStation State of Play tomorrow, February 12 starting at 2 PM! Come join the stream and help us share the excitement for Marathon.

Once the show ends, check in for a gameplay livestream with some special guests and our game director, Joe Ziegler, that will kick off around 3 pm PT.

Finally, we’ve seen some speculation about a surprise preview weekend drop. It’s not coming this weekend – we’ll let you know the dates in advance so you have some more time to plan around them.

Insomniac just confirmed that their game Marvel’s Wolverine won’t be at the event.

While Sony revealed some first party games would be at the State of Play, it will still mostly be a 3rd party showcase. Marathon may have been handpicked to keep rehabilitating its reputation. That may be how Sony chose what other games they’ll have in it as well.