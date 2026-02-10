Gameranx

PlayStation’s Longest State of Play Ever Is Coming This Thursday

by

Sony let Microsoft and Nintendo take the lead before going in big.

Sony has officially confirmed this week’s State of Play.

They made this announcement on PlayStation Blog:

Tune in live this Thursday for 60+ minutes of news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe.

February’s State of Play will spotlight eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios.

This State of Play is getting broadcast at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST. At 60+ minutes, it’s definitely the longest State of Play Sony has ever had.

A lot of rumors have gone around about the event, including what games will take the spotlight. Notably, Sony officially confirmed they would show some of their own first-party games as well.

Since this is not a PlayStation Showcase, we should not expect any new AAA first-party announcements. But Sony set precedents for some updates for the AAAs they already announced.

So maybe we’ll see Marvel’s Wolverine, Marathon, or Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet on the show. But it’s more likely that Horizon Hunters Gathering is showing up for a proper reveal.

