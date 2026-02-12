Is Overwatch Back? Because Of This Pussy Cat?

The fans, the press, even Blizzard themselves seem to agree; Overwatch is back.

A few days ago, we reported that Overwatch’s Steam players went up after they announced the reboot. But we now know there’s a lot more good news for the game and the fans.

Blizzard just launched Reign of Talon and the start of Season 1. As a result, it’s peaked at 165,561 players on Steam. Overwatch is also the most watched game on Twitch at 165,00 viewers, and it’s seeing server queues for the first time in a while.

Blizzard revealed this yesterday in the official Overwatch Tiktok:

We just had our biggest weekend in over a year, and that’s before all the Season 1 content even dropped!

The Overwatch community seems to be reaching a consensus on why the game is back; not the new story or removing the 2 from the title, but one special hero: Jetpack Cat.

It’s hard to argue with the fans on this one, but we’ll see if Jetpack keeps its popularity through the year.