Overwatch’s Upcoming Reboot Has Led To Resurgence In Steam Players

It looks like the promised Overwatch reboot is already improving things for the game.

Last week, we reported on Blizzard dropping the 2, as part of a major Overwatch reboot. Blizzard promised new narrative based seasons with a surge in new heroes to join the roster.

As reported by Jez Corden for Windows Central, we can already see the fans respond on Steam. From its initial launch peak of 75,608 players, SteamDB saw player numbers go up to 69,881 players in the last 24 hours.

It’s also worth noting that Overwatch came to Steam belatedly, and its original PC launch was under Activision’s proprietary client. So the game could still have more players outside Steam, on Activision’s client or consoles.

But this is a promising sign, and Blizzard seems to have properly identified what their fans want to see in the game now. It’s not quite the addition of offline or co-op story missions yet, but hope springs that maybe we could get that down the line too.