Overwatch Is Dropping The 2 As They Reboot With Ten New Heroes And A New Story Arc

by

This could be what Overwatch sorely needed.

Blizzard has made a huge announcement for the future of Overwatch.

They just revealed the Reign of Talon, a new story arc with a set ending that will play out in six seasons through 2026. They’re also promising ten new heroes releasing within the year as well.

Blizzard has also decided to go back to the original name. Game director Aaron Keller said this in the Overwatch 2026 Spotlight:

This team is focused on continually delivering these great experiences for years to come. And with that, we realized Overwatch is a game that transcends any single number.

So moving forward, we’re dropping the 2 and continuing simply as Overwatch.

We’ll let you, the reader, mull over the potential reasons for all these changes. It looks like Blizzard is finally turning it around to bring Overwatch back to life, and sincerely recapture its peak.

This all genuinely looks promising, but we’ll have to see if they nail the landing.

