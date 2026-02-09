Strauss Zelnick “Has Every Reason To Believe” Rockstar Will Keep Supporting GTA Online

Strauss also said this isn’t actually his decision to make.

Strauss Zelnick has reassured investors about GTA Online’s future – but is it his place to say so?

Strauss was asked about what plans they have for GTA Online when they launch GTA 6, in the Q&A for their latest financial meeting. Investors are particularly interested in because A Safehouse in the Hills drove revenue higher to even Rockstar’s guidance.

Strauss explained that Rockstar makes the decisions on these things. But he then said this:

…At the same time, I have every reason to believe we’ll continue to support GTA Online. There’s a great community that loves it, that stays engaged.

And again, in this quarter, Rockstar has shown that when you deliver great additional content, despite how long GTA Online has been in market, people show up.

Strauss has previously spoken about how GTA 6 hype is driving interest in GTA Online. He also took this as an opportunity to praise Rockstar Games itself.

Strauss presumably has the cold data in mind when he expresses confidence that Rockstar will continue to support GTA Online. But this rings ironic since he said they make these decisions.

Perhaps its possible that Rockstar’s staff are also passionate for their online.