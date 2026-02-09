Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Take-Two: Rockstar Games Is The “Locus Of Information” On Decision Making For GTA

by

Rockstar owns the decisions they make on the GTA games.

Strauss Zelnick has made an interesting disclosure about how they manage GTA 6 and studios like Rockstar Games.

Strauss was asked about what plans they have for GTA Online when they launch GTA 6, in the Q&A for their latest financial meeting. Investors are particularly interested in because A Safehouse in the Hills drove revenue higher to even Rockstar’s guidance.

Strauss said this:

Uh look, Rockstar Games is the locus of information about, you know, where the titles go, content and marketing.

And generally, you know, we have a pretty light touch when we talk about the label’s creative activities.

Once again, we can understand if gamers would be skeptical of these claims. Remember that this is the CEO declaring this to their investors.

What should we take out of this? Rockstar probably owns the decisions they make in developing GTA Online and GTA 6.

Strauss himself talks up how much Take-Two also makes money on the 2K Sports games Zynga. If the publisher relied on Rockstar for their fortunes once, that’s not true anymore.

It’s up to Rockstar if they will maintain GTA V’s online, or if they’ll make fans migrate to GTA 6.

Recent Videos

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026
10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED

10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED
Menace - Before You Buy

Menace - Before You Buy
AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE

AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE
Nioh 3 - Before You Buy

Nioh 3 - Before You Buy
10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD

10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD
10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY

10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY
Is The Gaming Industry COOKED?

Is The Gaming Industry COOKED?
10 NEW Cyberpunk Games That EXCITE US

10 NEW Cyberpunk Games That EXCITE US
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,