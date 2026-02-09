Take-Two: Rockstar Games Is The “Locus Of Information” On Decision Making For GTA

Rockstar owns the decisions they make on the GTA games.

Strauss Zelnick has made an interesting disclosure about how they manage GTA 6 and studios like Rockstar Games.

Strauss was asked about what plans they have for GTA Online when they launch GTA 6, in the Q&A for their latest financial meeting. Investors are particularly interested in because A Safehouse in the Hills drove revenue higher to even Rockstar’s guidance.

Strauss said this:

Uh look, Rockstar Games is the locus of information about, you know, where the titles go, content and marketing.

And generally, you know, we have a pretty light touch when we talk about the label’s creative activities.

Once again, we can understand if gamers would be skeptical of these claims. Remember that this is the CEO declaring this to their investors.

What should we take out of this? Rockstar probably owns the decisions they make in developing GTA Online and GTA 6.

Strauss himself talks up how much Take-Two also makes money on the 2K Sports games Zynga. If the publisher relied on Rockstar for their fortunes once, that’s not true anymore.

It’s up to Rockstar if they will maintain GTA V’s online, or if they’ll make fans migrate to GTA 6.