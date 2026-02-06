Strauss Zelnick: A Safehouse In The Hills Proves GTA 6 Is Bringing More Engagement For GTA V/GTA Online

Zelnick seems to really believe that Rockstar and GTA are the best.

Strauss Zelnick cites GTA Online: A Safehouse In The Hills as proof that GTA 6 won’t kill GTA V and GTA Online.

Baird Senior Research Analyst for Internet and Interactive Entertainment Colin Sebastian asked Strauss about A Safehouse In The Hills.

Strauss praised the devs for its success, but he didn’t leave it at that. He also said this:

I think there was some trepidation on the fear of market participants that GTA 5 or GTA timeline would somehow become less relevant (because of GTA 6’s release).

And I think the contrary is true. The anticipation (for GTA 6) is yielding even more engagement with GTA.

GTA 5 of course is now sold in 225 million units. But what’s it all driven by?

The reason that GTA is so extraordinary is because Rockstar makes an extraordinary game and continues to make extraordinary features and additions and opportunities.

And the Safehouse update basically shows that.

As a reminder, Strauss isn’t talking to a fan or a reporter here. He said this to one of their investors, and it really sounds like he genuinely thinks Rockstar and GTA are the peak of the video game industry.

And he might just be right.