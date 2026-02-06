Take-Two Talks GTA Online A Safehouse In The Hills’ Success: “Rockstar Always Aims For The Best Possible Work”

We know it can be hard to believe gaming CEOs sometimes, but Strauss didn’t have to say this.

Strauss Zelnick has praised Rockstar for the success of GTA Online’s latest update, A Safehouse In The Hills.

Baird Senior Research Analyst for Internet and Interactive Entertainment Colin Sebastian asked Strauss what lessons Rockstar took from the update’s success. Take-Two reported that the update led to GTA seeing consumer spending growth of 27 %.

Strauss simply said this:

So, what we learned from A Safehouse In The Hills update is that when you deliver great material, consumers show up.

Rockstar always aims to do the best possible work, some of the content updates have performed better than others, and this one has been nothing short of stellar.

As you can see, Strauss made it clear that Take-Two doesn’t expect Rockstar to always see higher revenue with each update, and they’re setting the same expectations with their investors.

And one can be skeptical of Strauss, but he very clearly praised the developers for their work here, and especially for what they pulled off with A Safehouse In The Hills.