Nintendo Switch Officially Overtakes The DS As Their Best-Selling Video Game Platform Ever

But is the PlayStation 2 race over?

Nintendo Switch has now surpassed the DS to become the highest selling video game console in the company’s history.

As reported by The Verge, Nintendo revealed that the Switch has sold 155.27 million units, holding a safe margin to the Nintendo DS’ 154.02 million units.

The Switch will now have to continue to sell at least 45 million units to reach the PlayStation 2’s record of over 160 million units sold. But it already says a lot that Nintendo has three of the top five best-selling consoles, compared to Sony’s two best-selling consoles.

While Nintendo may not necessarily target the PlayStation 2’s crown, they’re clearly still making games for the Switch, such as the recently revealed Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream.

So there’s a very good chance that Nintendo will overtake Sony’s records someday. This will depend on Nintendo’s success in selling the Switch as a cheaper, but still viable, alternative to the Switch 2.