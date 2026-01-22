Gameranx

Crimson Desert Has Gone Gold

by

Pearl Abyss has more than enough time to ensure a smooth launch.

Crimson Desert finishes game development safely ahead of time.

The official Crimson Desert Twitter account shared this message:

We’re thrilled to announce that #CrimsonDesert has gone gold!

On behalf of the team at Pearl Abyss, thank you to our fans around the world for your support and for reaching this milestone with us.

Stay tuned for more news, and see you in Pywel on March 19!

Pearl Abyss originally announced Crimson Desert with a trailer in the 2020 The Game Awards. After over a decade of their MMO Black Desert Online, they decided to make a single player action RPG in the same world.

Pearl Abyss has impressed the press with demos and previews of the game. With nearly two months ahead of them, Pearl Abyss can easily address any last minute issues for a smooth launch.

They also secured a physical release with Plaion, but there’s no offical word if a Switch 2 port really is coming, at least for now.

