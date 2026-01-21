Gameranx

This YouTuber Revealed Red Dead Redemption 2’s Spider Mystery Is All Over GTA V Too

It’s a closer connection than we initially thought.

An OG Rockstar dataminer has returned to reveal that GTA V has more connections to Red Dead Redemption 2’s spider mystery than we initially thought.

When the mystery first exploded weeks ago, we only knew that Madam Nazar connected the two games. Nazar was a fortune telling machine in a GTA V heist update.

This update released before she appeared as an actual person and a Romani mystic in Red Dead Redemption 2. But YouTuber Robbin Rams has blown the whole thing wide open.

As he’s revealed in his latest video, the spider webs are also all over GTA V’s map. There’s even a tattoo artist in the game named Spider.

But that’s not all. Robbin Rams brought up the Mt. Chiliad mural, another old GTA V mystery. He revealed, like the spiders and question marks in Red Dead Redemption 2, some of the x boxes in the mural are mapped in GTA V’s map.

There’s a lot of potential in exploring GTA V. In fact, it may even be the missing half of the Red Dead Redemption 2 mystery.

The community may not be close to solving it yet, but this spider puzzle gets more and more fascinating.

