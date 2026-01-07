Gameranx

Fans Found A New Unsolved Mystery Connecting Red Dead Redemption 2 To Grand Theft Auto Online

by

It is incredible that this mystery has stayed unsolved for seven years.

The Rockstar fandom is abuzz on a newly discovered mystery that connects Red Dead Redemption 2 to Grand Theft Auto Online.

To quote GTA 6 Info on Twitter:

A spider symbol was found carved into a telegraph pole in New Hanover. Above it, a spider web with feathers spawns only between 3:00 and 4:00 AM.

When the spider symbol is overlaid onto the map, its legs align with eight telegraph poles across the Heartlands, each spawning a spider web with feathers at different times.

Players tracked down the locations of these telegraph poles, but apparently the trail stopped at Dodd’s bluff.

What Is The Connection With Grand Theft Auto Online?

Rockstar may have alluded to this all the way back in Grand Theft Auto Online’s Diamond Casino Heist. Madam Nazar, a fortune teller in Red Dead Online, reappears as a fortune teller machine in the heist. One of her fortunes refers to a ‘web, still tangled after years of unraveling.’

There’s a newer clue referring to the bird carvings in Fort Wallace. But the community hasn’t managed to piece it together yet.

This could be something to keep players occupied, but it could definitely stay unsolved after Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch.

