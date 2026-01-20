Borderlands 4 Switch 2 Game-Key Card Appears In Portugal Online Game Store

Switch 2 fans want this game, but not like this.

A Borderlands 4 Game-Key Card has appeared in a Portugal online video game store.

As shared by venom_daemon on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, Portuguese retailer Gaming Replay is selling the game at € 69.99, with a release date of February 27. It also shows in the box art that the game has a PEGI 18 rating.

Borderlands 4 was supposed to be part of Switch 2’s launch lineup, releasing at the same time as on other platforms. Gearbox delayed the game last September 2025, and has had nothing to share since.

Nintendo fans were definitely looking forward to this game, but everyone saw the performance issues the game had at launch. It’s still not optimized on all consoles and PC.

So those fans will probably be skeptical about the state of this Game-Key Card release. On the upside, since the Game Card is only a key, Gearbox could launch the Switch 2 version when it’s finally gotten all its performance quirks kinked out.

But for that to work out, Gearbox should delay Borderlands 4’s release, even if the Game-Key Cards really are out in the wild. Anyway, we’re still waiting for official announcements.

We’ve taken a screenshot of the store listing for posterity’s sake.