Red Dead Redemption 2/GTA V Fans Pursue Their Heart’s Desire As Spider Mystery Continues

by

The fans may need to solve a big cipher involving all these symbols.

Strange Man has shared the latest on the Red Dead Redemption 2/GTA V spider mystery.

Last week we covered what appeared to be a dark turn, as fans pointed to some pentacles that they found in the game and suggesting some connections to the occult.

However, this trail has gone dry as the community has not come up with anything. But there are other leads that may have more promise.

Fans found Valentine hearts etched onto trees in more locations. When you place a Valentine heart symbol in Red Dead Redemption 2’s map, it actually points to the in-game location called Valentine.

Strange Man believes that the hearts may connect to the spiders, question marks, and other symbols. If this theory is correct, these symbols may themselves come together to form a cipher puzzle to solve.

But for now, the fans are still looking for more leads and discoveries to piece it all together.

