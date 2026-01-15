The Red Dead Redemption 2 / GTA V Spider Mystery Just Took A Dark Turn

This may be where fans finally find out what the deal with the witch was.

Strange Man has shared a stunning new update to Red Dead Redemption 2’s spider mystery.

The hunt for clues started when fans noticed a spider symbol in a telegraph pole, and realized it mapped out locations in the game. As we caught up to the clues yesterday, they led to a telegraph key and a receiver.

In their latest video, Strange Man revealed some new clues that nobody expected. A pentacle – a pentagram with a circle around it – was found in an outhouse.

The pentacle is bloody red and only appears between 4 to 5 AM in in-game time. While the pentagram is associated with multiple religions, the pentacle is specifically a symbol of the occult.

Strange Man explained that they then found four other outhouses with the pentacle, and those then formed a pentagram themselves.

They then found further clues that connected these pentacles to the spider itself. There is also a lurid ‘cock’ symbol that also happens to appear in GTA V.

As things stand, we still don’t know everything. But if we were to speculate, this may all be connected to the Little River Creek Witch, whose story has never been fully discovered.

You can watch Strange Man’s latest video below.